Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.19 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBNC. G.Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other First Bancorp news, Director James C. Crawford III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,897,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 93,272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 655.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 95.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 84,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,142,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $943.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $41.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

