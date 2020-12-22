Essentia Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $264,606.59 and $18,695.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00349428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00026701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,606 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

