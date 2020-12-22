B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Up to $37.50

Shares of B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.50, but opened at $40.00. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 44,676 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £52.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.96.

About B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

