Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) Shares Gap Up to $380.00

Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $380.00, but opened at $400.00. Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) shares last traded at $390.90, with a volume of 19,469 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 421.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £321.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

