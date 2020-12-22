Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) Shares Gap Up to $114.00

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.00, but opened at $119.00. Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) shares last traded at $114.55, with a volume of 16,726 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.86. The firm has a market cap of £127.47 million and a PE ratio of 25.91.

In other news, insider Stephen Griffith Davies sold 1,031,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of £120 ($156.78), for a total transaction of £123,830,880 ($161,785,837.47). Also, insider Stuart Quin bought 27,680 shares of Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £29,617.60 ($38,695.58).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

