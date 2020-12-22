Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.56. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 2,967 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £127.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.74.

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.