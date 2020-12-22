SnowGem Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

