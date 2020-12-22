Rapids One Day Trading Volume Hits $177.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market capitalization of $868,128.73 and $177.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00140069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00731274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00165288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RPDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.