Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $10.79 million and $249,611.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

