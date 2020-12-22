Contrasting Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) & Circle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CEXE)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Circle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CEXE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Retail Value alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Retail Value and Circle Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 1 1 0 2.50 Circle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Value currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 107.89%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Circle Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Circle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 8.77% 2.53% 1.17% Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Retail Value has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Circle Entertainment has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Value and Circle Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million 1.11 $46.75 million $2.46 5.43 Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Retail Value has higher revenue and earnings than Circle Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retail Value beats Circle Entertainment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Circle Entertainment Company Profile

Circle Entertainment, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the development of location-based entertainment line of business. The company was formerly known as FX Real Estate and Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Circle Entertainment, Inc. in January 2011. Circle Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.