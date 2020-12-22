Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.65. Sally Beauty also posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

SBH opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5,272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 993,877 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.