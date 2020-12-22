Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB.AX) (ASX:RCB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB.AX) (ASX:RCB) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$21.05.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.