TheStreet Lowers Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

SCS stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 7,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

