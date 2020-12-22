Steelcase Inc. (SCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Steelcase has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

In other news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

