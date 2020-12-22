HEICO Co. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

HEICO has raised its dividend payment by 60.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE HEI opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. HEICO has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $137.97.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

