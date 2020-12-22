AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.0826 on Major Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One AirSwap token can now be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $501,242.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00349428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00026701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

