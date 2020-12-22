Ellaism (ELLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $158.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $346,378.58 and approximately $158.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.73 or 0.02627344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026022 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 39,997,529 coins and its circulating supply is 39,946,197 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

