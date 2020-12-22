SCRIV NETWORK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $607.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $28,978.28 and approximately $607.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

