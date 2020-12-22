Brokerages Set Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target at $39.50

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.77 million, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

