Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $84.44

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

