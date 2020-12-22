Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (BVH) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on January 7th

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) announced a dividend on Monday, November 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0283 per share on Thursday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

NYSE:BVH opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.04. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $144.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.56 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

