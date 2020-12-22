FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $286.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repeating the last few quarters' trend, surging e-commerce demand aided FedEx’s results in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The company beat on revenues as well as earnings per share. Both metrics also improved year over year. Revenues at the FedEx Ground unit, which handles e-commerce deliveries for many retailers, surged 38.2% on higher residential volumes, which are also are increasing with most people placing orders online. The outperformance was also led by an uptick in demand for business-to-business delivery services. We are further pleased with the company’s efforts to reward its shareholders despite the present turbulent scenario. Its strong liquidity position is an added boon. However, high capital expenditures might be a spoilsport. FedEx’s reluctance to issue guidance for fiscal 2021 also disappointed investors.”

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Shares of FDX opened at $271.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total transaction of $464,245.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,963.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,355 shares of company stock worth $21,324,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 54,804 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 207,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,158 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.