Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSGOF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 30th.

LSGOF stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.72.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

