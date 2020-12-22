Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $408.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $408.38.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 146,300.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $483.23 on Friday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $516.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

