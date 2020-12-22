Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKFN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,055,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 877,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 188,772 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,998,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

