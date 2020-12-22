Swerve (SWRV) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Swerve token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $2.21 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00140046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00729557 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00165254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00107428 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 10,671,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,069,787 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.