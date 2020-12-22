PEAKDEFI Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $21.45 million and $274,749.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00348206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026704 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002162 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

