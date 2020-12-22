VIBE (VIBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.28 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $53,590.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00348206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026704 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002162 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIBEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.