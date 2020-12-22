Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Stock analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $101.77 million, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.