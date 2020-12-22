Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Stock analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.59% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.
Shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $101.77 million, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.76.
Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.
