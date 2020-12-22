Maxim Group Downgrades Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to Hold

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MESO. TheStreet cut shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 87.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

