PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $90.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,856 shares of company stock worth $38,950,035. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PVH by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.