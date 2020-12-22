Zacks: Analysts Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.15). Myriad Genetics posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 843,076 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 584,219 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 103.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 581,899 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

