Ormeus Cash Trading Up 84.5% Over Last Week (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $163,103.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded up 84.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00464844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000268 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

