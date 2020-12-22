Skycoin (SKY) Trading Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and $3.30 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00140493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00730045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00165782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00071349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00107478 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

