ZB Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.00 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00141072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00730570 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00166465 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00108339 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

