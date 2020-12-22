Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Tops $2.59 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Humanscape has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $9,501.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00140493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00730045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00165782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00071349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00107478 BTC.

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

