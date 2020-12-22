-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.58). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Omeros by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Omeros by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

