Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/21/2020 – Corsair Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

12/15/2020 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $30.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Corsair Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2020 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $41.00.

12/1/2020 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $45.00.

11/11/2020 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $30.00.

11/4/2020 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Corsair Gaming is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.54. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

