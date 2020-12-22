Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,740 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

