Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

