-$0.10 EPS Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

In related news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

