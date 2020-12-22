-$0.10 EPS Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

In related news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.