ION (ION) Reaches Market Cap of $192,394.99

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $192,394.99 and $36.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00040544 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

