Valor Token (VALOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $103,364.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $103,364.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00348734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00026899 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VALORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.