Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $10.93 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

