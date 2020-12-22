Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

ARCT opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.