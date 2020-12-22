Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:ZEG)

Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ZEG opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Zegona Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.30. The stock has a market cap of £233.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78.

About Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L)

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

