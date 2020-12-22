Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:ZEG)

Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON ZEG opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Zegona Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.30. The stock has a market cap of £233.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78.
About Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L)
Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.