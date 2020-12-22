Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $810.80 million, a P/E ratio of 271.93 and a beta of 1.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $464.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock worth $378,011. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

