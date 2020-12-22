Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 14,538 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dana were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dana by 973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 125,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 284,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 135,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.