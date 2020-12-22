Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

