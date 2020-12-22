Gossip Coin Market Cap Tops $30,037.50 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $30,037.50 and approximately $264.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033712 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001526 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002057 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

